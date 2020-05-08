Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a raccoon seen dangling from a metal beam under a highway on-ramp. Photo courtesy of the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA

May 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said they reached over the side of a freeway on-ramp to rescue a raccoon seen dangling from a metal beam under the ramp.

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA said a member of the public contacted the organization Wednesday to report a raccoon clinging to a metal beam under the busy Highway 92 on-ramp, where the road connects to Highway 101 in San Mateo.

"The raccoon was in an extremely precarious situation and her only options were to fall from the high above the ground on-ramp to the ground below or attempt to survive in the oncoming traffic. Either option would have potentially ended in tragedy for the animal," PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin-Tarbox said.

The California Highway Patrol stopped traffic on the on-ramp while PHS/SPCA rescuers reached over the side of the freeway with specialized equipment that allowed them to safely capture the raccoon.

"Once we had safely secured the raccoon, she was brought to our Wildlife Care Center for evaluation," Tarbox said. "The raccoon was given a clean bill of health and our rescue staff released her back to the wild a safe away distance from the highway."