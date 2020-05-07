May 7 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a family of baby geese that wandered out onto a busy highway and fell into a storm sewer.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said a woman called authorities about 1 p.m. Wednesday when she spotted the goslings wandering on Dort Highway, near a Walmart store.

The woman was able to catch three of the baby birds, but several others fell into a sewer drain in the road.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene and used a long fishing net to scoop the goslings out of the drain.

"All were reunited and will be taken to an animal rescue for care," the department said.