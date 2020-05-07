A North Carolina man said a series of numbers he partially took from a fortune cookie earned him a $2 million jackpot after nearly five years of using them to play Mega Millions. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the lottery numbers he took from a fortune cookie earned him a $2 million jackpot after five years of using them to play Mega Millions.

Claude Guezodje of Charlotte told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the ticket he purchased from the BP Mini Mart in Gastonia bore the same numbers he has been using for years.

"Those numbers were from a Chinese fortune cookie and random numbers I picked for myself," Guezodje said. "I just liked those numbers and put them together."

Guezodje's ticket matched all five white balls and his $1 million prize was doubled because he selected the Megaplier option and the 2X Megaplier was drawn.

"The first thing I'll do is pay off my car and try to find a small house -- nothing crazy," Guezodje said. "And then of course I want to help my family back home."