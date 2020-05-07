May 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Arizona came to the rescue of a puppy that plunged into a 15-foot-deep hole at a construction site.

The Tucson Fire Department said the Engine 8 crew responded to the under-construction property Tuesday when a puppy was spotted up to its neck in water at the bottom of a 15-foot hole.

The department said the puppy was given food and water after being hoisted from the hole.

The canine was taken to the Pima Animal Care Center, which shared photos from the rescue on Facebook.