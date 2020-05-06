Workers at an Oregon bar said a peacock has taken on the role of protector for a mother duck who laid her eggs in the closed patio section. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Employees at an Oregon restaurant said a peacock has taken on the role of protector for a mother duck and the eggs she laid in the closed patio area.

The Rain Bar & Grill said the duck made her nest in a planter in the patio area of the eatery, which is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in mid-April.

Employees said a short time later a peacock took up residence on the patio and accepted the role of protector for the duck and her eggs.

The workers said the mother duck does not seem to mind the presence of the helpful peacock.

"They're great friends. He's like her little protector. He kind of walks around hisses at people if they get too close to her when she's here," head bartender Ryan Landerholm told KMTR-TV.