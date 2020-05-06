May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida TV station's weather radar detected a large mass between the state and Cuba that turned out to be something other than an unseasonable storm -- it was a flock of migrating birds.

The WBBH-TV news team said a display of bright colors flared up Wednesday morning on the station's weather radar between Cuba and South Florida.

Meteorologists said the mass on the radar was actually a large flock of birds heading north to the United States as spring temperatures take hold.

The station said more birds might appear on the radar as temperatures continue to rise.

The National Weather Service shared radar images in September 2019 showing a massive swarm of dragonflies over three states.