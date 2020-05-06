May 6 (UPI) -- A California 14-year-old who graduated high school at the age of 13 said she has now been accepted into the music programs at eight California universities.

Tiara Abraham, 14, who is currently a full-time student at American River College, said she is now trying to choose between the University of Southern California, University of the Pacific, University of California-Davis, Sacramento State University, San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, University of California-Berkeley and California State University-East Bay.

Abraham, who became a member of high-IQ society MENSA at the age of 4 and took her first college class at 7, said her ambition is to be an opera performer.

"I don't know, it's just something that's in me," Abraham told KXTV. "I'm just really passionate about it. Singing makes me feel happy, it's my passion."

The girl's mother, Taji Abraham, said her daughter was accepted into numerous highly-competitive vocal performance programs.

"We are super proud. It's super competitive with these vocal majors," Taji Abraham said. "At 14, Tiara Abraham will be the youngest student to be admitted to the USC Thornton School. They only take about 3 to 4 vocal students and out of that 1 to 2 transfer students."