May 6 (UPI) -- A young bull went wandering on a Massachusetts highway after escaping from a trailer and was captured without causing any incidents, police said.

The Massachusetts State Police said a 911 call came in about 12 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said a bull had escaped from his trailer while on the Route 5 ramp to Interstate 91 in West Springfield.

Witnesses captured videos of the escaped bovine wandering on the highway and the surrounding area.

West Springfield Animal Control and Environmental Police were summoned to the scene and they were able to corral the bull and return it to the trailer without any injury to the animal.