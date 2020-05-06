May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said a driver reversing out of a bank parking lot accidentally ended up backing up onto two other cars.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the driver reversed out of the SunTrust drive-through in Hernando and went over a curb into County Road 486.

Dashcam footage captured by a witness shows the vehicle cross the road median, do a U-turn in reverse and jump the curb back into the bank parking lot.

The car, a white Cadillac, ended up on top of two parked cars.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the incident was under investigation.