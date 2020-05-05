May 5 (UPI) -- The Utah Highway Patrol said a trooper conducting a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver instead found a 5-year-old driver seeking to purchase a Lamborghini.

The highway patrol said in a Twitter post that a trooper conducted a traffic stop in Weber County on "what he thought was an impaired driver," but the driver of the vehicle turned out to be a 5-year-old boy who made off with his parents' car.

The boy, who was pulled over on the 25th Street off-ramp of southbound Interstate 15, told the trooper he had taken his parents' car after getting into an argument with his mother, who told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

The child told the trooper he had intended to drive to California to buy a luxury vehicle for himself.

"He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet," the UHP said.