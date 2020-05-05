May 5 (UPI) -- A resident of a Chicago suburb captured security camera footage of a large cat that an expert said could be a wandering cougar.

Marilynn Sullivan said she went to shut off her security cameras Friday morning at her home in Gurnee when she noticed the camera's motion sensor had been triggered.

Sullivan reviewed the footage captured by the camera and saw what appeared to be a large cat in her fenced-in back yard.

"I looked at it and saw what I thought was a large cougar," Sullivan told CBS Chicago. "I looked at the picture and freaked out. I've seen coyotes but they have long noses and this has a big cat face."

Bill Zeigler, an expert with Chicago's Brookfield Zoo, said the animal in the blurry footage appears to be too large to be a bobcat.

"This looks like a heavily furred -- which make sense given a winter coat -- puma or cougar," he told WGN-TV.

Sullivan said she is working with a trapper to install better security cameras in the hopes of capturing clearer footage if the animal returns.