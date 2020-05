Police in Germany came to the rescue of a hedgehog spotted running through a street with a discarded milkshake cup stuck over its head. Photo courtesy of Bremerhaven Police

May 5 (UPI) -- Police in Germany shared a photo from the rescue of a hungry hedgehog that got its head stuck in a discarded milkshake cup.

Bremerhaven police said officers found the hedgehog struggling to free itself from the cup in the middle of a road.

Police said the hedgehog was apparently drawn to the smell of what was left in the banana-flavored milkshake cup after it was discarded.

Officers were able to pull the cup off the animal's head and the hedgehog was released into a nearby meadow.