May 5 (UPI) -- A conservation officer in Russia captured video of a moose using its superior swimming skills to escape a bear attack along the Pacific Ocean shoreline.

The Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka shared a video on Instagram showing the moose bathing in the ocean when a bear appears on the scene and chases after the potential prey.

Anna Eliseeva, the conservation officer who captured the footage, said the moose was able to use its superior swimming speed to avoid becoming the bear's next meal.

She said the moose was observed returning to the same area to continue its bath about an hour after fleeing the scene.