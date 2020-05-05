May 5 (UPI) -- A Louisiana police department is warning residents to beware of an "aggressive chicken" that has been "terrorizing bank customers" at a drive-through and walk-up ATM.

The Walker Police Department said officers who responded to a report of a chicken attack at a bank on Walker South Road were told by employees that the foul fowl has been chasing customers and attempting to get into their cars for several days.

The department's Facebook post said the chicken has also "failed to engage in proper social distancing."

Officers were unable to locate the chicken, which the department said "apparently anticipated the imminent arrival of law enforcement and fled on foot from the scene."

"The chicken is wanted on charges of assault, attempted battery, attempted burglary, terrorizing and ignoring an order of the governor," the post said.