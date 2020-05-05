Trending

A mysterious disc-shaped object that washed up on a Florida beach was identified as a fish aggregation device that may have crossed the ocean from West Africa.

The non-profit Friends of Palm Beach, which regularly holds clean-up events on Palm Beach County beaches, said a resident walking the shoreline found the man-sized disc and took photos in the hopes of identifying the object.

The man sent a photo to Friends of Palm Beach founder Diane Buhler, who determined it was a fish aggregation device, a type of apparatus commonly used to attract tuna in waters off the West African coast.

"The plastic would take forever to break down, but it does gather all the goodies, like barnacles, that attract the fish," Buhler told The Palm Beach Post.

David Kerstetter, an associate professor with Nova Southeastern University's Department of Marine and Environmental Sciences who works with the Caribbean FAD Tracking Project, examined the device and found it was outfitted with a buoy and a GPS tracker to allow fishermen to find it in the water.

Kerstetter said the discovery will help the project with their work in analyzing the environmental impact of such devices.

Police rescue hedgehog with head stuck in milkshake cup Possible cougar caught on camera in Chicago suburb Utah boy, 5, took parents' car to go buy a Lamborghini

Man wins nearly $800,000 from lottery ticket bought by mistake
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Man wins nearly $800,000 from lottery ticket bought by mistake
May 5 (UPI) -- An Australian man who scored a lottery jackpot of nearly $800,000 said he bought his ticket by mistake while attempting to play a different drawing.
Studio apartment listed in Australia has bathroom in the kitchen
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Studio apartment listed in Australia has bathroom in the kitchen
May 5 (UPI) -- A studio apartment listed for rent in Australia is drawing attention online for an unusual design feature -- the bathroom and kitchen are separated by only a glass wall.
Police rescue hedgehog with head stuck in milkshake cup
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police rescue hedgehog with head stuck in milkshake cup
May 5 (UPI) -- Police in Germany shared a photo from the rescue of a hungry hedgehog that got its head stuck in a discarded milkshake cup.
Possible cougar caught on camera in Chicago suburb
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Possible cougar caught on camera in Chicago suburb
May 5 (UPI) -- A resident of a Chicago suburb captured security camera footage of a large cat that an expert said could be a wandering cougar.
Utah boy, 5, took parents' car to go buy a Lamborghini
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Utah boy, 5, took parents' car to go buy a Lamborghini
May 5 (UPI) -- The Utah Highway Patrol said a trooper conducting a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver instead found a 5-year-old driver seeking to purchase a Lamborghini.
Moose flees into ocean to escape hungry bear on Russian reserve
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Moose flees into ocean to escape hungry bear on Russian reserve
May 5 (UPI) -- A conservation officer in Russia captured video of a moose using its superior swimming skills to escape a bear attack along the Pacific Ocean shoreline.
Louisiana police warn of 'aggressive chicken' stalking bank customers
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Louisiana police warn of 'aggressive chicken' stalking bank customers
May 5 (UPI) -- A Louisiana police department is warning residents to beware of an "aggressive chicken" that has been "terrorizing bank customers" at a drive-through and walk-up ATM.
Man bounces five ping pong balls into glasses in 2.03 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man bounces five ping pong balls into glasses in 2.03 seconds
May 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man retook a Guinness World Record by bouncing five ping pong balls into five pint glasses in only 2.03 seconds.
Man collects $20,000 jackpot after lottery T-shirt saved his life
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man collects $20,000 jackpot after lottery T-shirt saved his life
May 4 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man who collected a $20,000 lottery jackpot said the win came just a few years after his life was saved by a Nebraska Lottery T-shirt.
RSPCA rescues badger from homeowner's empty pond
Odd News // 1 day ago
RSPCA rescues badger from homeowner's empty pond
May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain came to the rescue of a badger that fell into an empty garden pond and was unable to climb up the smooth surface.

