May 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man retook a Guinness World Record by bouncing five ping pong balls into five pint glasses in only 2.03 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, formerly held the record in 2018, when he managed the feat in 3.51 seconds, but the record was taken in 2019 by Italian Silvio Sabba, who bounced the balls into the glasses in 2.81 seconds.

Rush said he was careful ahead of time to make sure his balls, glasses and the bouncing surface complied with Guinness rules.

He shared a video showing he was able to bounce the balls into the glasses in 2.03 seconds, retaking the record.