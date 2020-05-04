May 4 (UPI) -- A lion searching for food in an Indian village fled into an elementary school building, where it was later tranquilized by officials.

The Indian Forest Service said wildlife officials in Gir Somnath district responded to Una taluka village when a lion spotted attempting to prey on a buffalo calf in a villager's enclosure was interrupted by the animal's owner and fled into a neighboring elementary school building.

Wildlife officials said they attempted to capture the lion by placing a cage trap outside an open door, but the big cat instead fled up the stairs into the school's second floor.

IFS officer Susanda Nanda tweeted video from the scene showing the lion watching from a window as the cage is rolled up to the door.

Officials said the adult male lion was eventually shot with a tranquilizer dart and taken to the Jasadhar animal rescue center for an examination. The feline was found to be in good health and was released back into the wild.