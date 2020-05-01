A Maryland pilot used his flight path to express frustration with the coronavirus pandemic by spelling out "[expletive] COVID-19." Photo by Qwertyair/Pixabay.com

May 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland pilot expressed frustration with the coronavirus pandemic by using a 194-mile flight path to spell out "[expletive] COVID-19."

The profane message, which can be seen on aviation tracking websites flightradar24.com and flightaware.com, took about two hours to spell out during the Tuesday afternoon flight over the Aberdeen area.

The Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft took off from Harford County Airport at 4:02 p.m. and landed at the same airport at 5:51 p.m.

The plane is registered to Dean Hines of Baltimore County, and was piloted Tuesday by his son, Greggor Hines, 19.

"We'd just got a new compass in the airplane, and I just had to check it out somehow," Hines told The Washingtonian.

Hines said he used the opportunity to "express how I felt" about the virus.