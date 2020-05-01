May 1 (UPI) -- Police in Chicago said two men stole a giant face mask that was placed on one of the iconic lion statues in front of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The institute's two lions were both fitted with giant face masks being the Chicago flag Thursday morning ahead of a statewide order that went into effect Friday requiring all people over the age of 2 to wear face masks while in stores and other locations where they can't maintain social distances.

Police said a security guard at the institute witnessed two men get out of a black Chevrolet sedan about 11 p.m. Thursday and cut the mask off one of the statues before fleeing with the item.

Investigators said no arrests have been made.

The museum said it plans to replace the mask as soon as possible.