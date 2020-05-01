An African helmeted guinea fowl has taken up residence in a California neighborhood, upsetting locals with its loud calls. Photo by MonikaP/Pixabay.com

May 1 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood said an exotic bird has moved into the area and is creating a lot of unwanted noise while evading capture.

Neighbors in Richmond's North & East neighborhood said the African helmeted guinea fowl has taken up residence in the area and has been causing disturbances with its loud calls.

The species is native to Africa, but they are often raised on farms in the United States and elsewhere.

Locals said the bird, which is believed to be the same bird that was spotted in the East Richmond Heights area a few weeks earlier, is fast moving and flies up to rooftops when pursued.

Contra Costa County Animal Protective Service officers told residents there's nothing they can do about the non-native bird unless it is injured.