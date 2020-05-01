May 1 (UPI) -- A resident of a Pennsylvania city captured video of a herd of deer leisurely strolling through a formerly-busy road amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The video, filmed Thursday, shows about 10 deer walking through the middle of empty North Avenue and Grant Avenue in Millvale.

The resident said the streets are normally busy during the day, but have been emptied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sighting took place about a month after a herd of deer was spotted taking over the empty campus at the University of Pittsburgh.