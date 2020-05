May 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a barrel that washed up on a beach was found to be filled with about 90 pounds of marijuana.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Thursday to a report of a blue plastic barrel washed up in Marathon.

The deputies discovered the barrel contained five plastic-covered bales of marijuana totaling about 90 pounds.

The discovery was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The origin of the barrel was unknown.