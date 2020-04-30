April 30 (UPI) -- An Indian automobile engineer custom-built a "COVID-19 Bike" with about 5 feet of distance between its two seats.

Partha Saha of Tripura said he wanted to practice safe social distancing on the road, so he custom-built an electric motorcycle with a long central chassis to keep the bike's two riders a safe distance apart.

He said the distance between the seats of the "COVID-19 Bike" is about 5 feet.

Saha said he doesn't plan to turn the bike into a commercial product, but rather use it as a tool to raise awareness of the importance of social distancing in slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The engineer said he had originally planned to use the bike to drive his daughter to school once lockdown conditions have ended, but he determined the process of making the vehicle street legal would be too cumbersome.