April 30 (UPI) -- A zoo in Seattle confirmed a crane native to Asia briefly escaped from the facility before being tracked to a sunken garage.

The Woodland Park Zoo said witnesses contacted officials Wednesday when the white-naped crane was spotted wandering down North 55th Street about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The zoo said keepers tracked the crane to a nearby sunken garage, where it was vocalizing loudly.

The crane was captured uninjured and returned to the open-air crane exhibit at the zoo. The bird's method of escape was unclear.

The crane is one of two born at the zoo in July 2019 to parents Cal and Laura.