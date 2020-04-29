The Scottish SPCA and firefighters responded to a sewage treatment plants to rescue three swans trapped in a disused sewage tank. Photo courtesy of the Scottish SPCA

April 29 (UPI) -- A team of animal rescuers and firefighters responded to a sewage treatment plant to rescue three swans trapped in decommissioned sewage tanks.

The Scottish SPCA said a team led by Inspector Jennifer Surgeon was dispatched to Newbridge Sewerage Treatment Works, near Ratho, on a report of swans in danger.

The swans had become trapped in the decommissioned sewage tanks. Sadly, one swan had already passed away, so we knew it was imperative that we get the remaining three birds out," Surgeon said.

Surgeon said her team found they were unable to reach the birds, so they called the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for assistance.

"In the end it took three fire appliances, around 15 fire fighters and five hours to get the swans out," Surgeon said. "Thankfully the swans were unharmed after their ordeal and we were able to transport them to a safe area for release."

"We're really grateful to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance with this incident. Without them, we'd have had no way to reach the swans," she said.