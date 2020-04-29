An Australian woman who received a lottery ticket from her daughter as an early Mother's Day present won more than $1.2 million. Photo courtesy of The Lott

April 29 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who received a lottery ticket as an early Mother's Day gift won a jackpot of more than $1.2 million.

The Charters Towers, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials her daughter sent her a Saturday Gold Lotto ticket for the April 25 drawing as an early Mother's Day present.

"She called me earlier in the week to let me know the store she had bought the ticket from had sold a Division One winner and it was unclaimed. She told me I should check it straight away," the woman recalled. "I told her 'there is no way it could be me!' but I checked it as soon as it arrived in the post."

The ticket won a Division One prize of more than $1.2 million. The winner said the money will allow her small business to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It will definitely go towards saving our business," she said. "But after all of this I will need a bit of a holiday so I might put it towards that too."