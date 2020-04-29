April 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man took 43 hits to the face with wet sponges to break a Guinness World Record while social distancing.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, went outside into the middle of his Boise street with Jonathan Hannon to attempt the unusual record.

Hannon threw 54 wet sponges in the allotted 30-second time period, 43 of which successfully collided with Rush's face.

The 43 hits were enough to break the previous record of 36 in the category of most wet sponges thrown in 30 seconds (team of two).

Rush said safety was paramount during the attempt: "There is also no evidence that COVID-19 has ever been spread by a thrown wet sponge," he said.