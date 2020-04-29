April 29 (UPI) -- A fish biologist doing work for a utility company in Montana ended up rescuing a dog spotted stranded on a cliff over the Missouri River.

NorthWestern Energy said a fish biologist names Grant G. was doing work near Great Falls on Friday when he heard the sound of a dog crying.

Grant searched for the source of the cries and spotted a dog stranded on a cliff ledge over the river.

The company said Grant was able to hike to the dog's location and carry the canine back to his boat.

The dog was microchipped and the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter was able to reunite the pet with its owners.