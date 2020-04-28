April 28 (UPI) -- A pregnant Arizona woman is being praised online after she was caught on camera rushing into the middle of a road to rescue a snake.

Tawney Rauch said she was driving back to her Rimrock home after a trip to the grocery store when she spotted the 6-foot snake in the middle of the road.

"It was the biggest snake I'd seen in a while," Rauch told KPHO-TV.

Witness Sky Gue captured video of Rauch using her flip-flop to catch the snake while talking to her husband on her cellphone, which she held between her face and shoulder.

Rauch said her husband met her at the scene and together they took the serpent, a gopher snake, to be released near their home.

"It was too pretty of a snake to kill or anything," Rauch said.

Rauch said she was familiar with gopher snakes from her time living in Montana.

"They are awesome snakes and I think people should take more consideration into getting to know the wilderness and knowing the animals, 'cause you can actually save them a lot more than people think," Rauch said.