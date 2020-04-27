April 27 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers spotted an unusually large alligator trying unsuccessfully to get to the other side of a chain-link fence at the side of a highway.

The highway patrol tweeted a photo and a video showing the alligator trying to get back to the wooded side of the fence Sunday morning while stranded at the side of Interstate 75 in Collier County.

"Way to at least stay in the grass shoulder and out of the travel lanes," the FHP tweeted in praise of the gator.

The large reptile was relocated by a trapper, the FHP said.