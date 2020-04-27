An Australian man said he owes his $1.2 lottery jackpot to a spur-of-the-moment decision to stop for coffee. Photo courtesy of The Lott

April 27 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he owes his $1.2 million lottery jackpot to a spur-of-the-moment decision to buy coffee for himself and a coworker.

The Salisbury Downs, South Australia, man told The Lott officials that he was making a stop for coffee at OTR Salisbury Downs when he realized he hadn't bought a ticket for the April 25 Saturday X Lotto drawing.

"I was out and about and thought I'd stop and grab a coffee for myself and my workmate. While I was there, I also picked up my ticket. I am glad I stopped because I would have missed out otherwise," the man said.

The man said he discovered Sunday morning that he had won a $1.2 Division One jackpot.

"It's a big shock to be honest. We have worked hard for everything we've got and struggled at times, and when a gift like this comes along you think to yourself 'bloody hell,' it's mind blowing," the winner said.

"We've got a few bills to pay off so we'll put it towards those, but then me and my wife will have to sit down and think about the rest," he said. "I'll give some to the kids and I think when the time is right, we'll go on a bit of a holiday."