Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a donkey that wound up with a kettle stuck on its hoof. Photo courtesy of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

April 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of an unlucky donkey that stepped into a kettle and ended up with the object stuck on its hoof.

North Yorkshire Fire Services said a crew stationed in Whitby responded to help Daniel the donkey free his hoof from the kettle.

"Our crew from Whitby rescued a donkey called Daniel who had got his hoof stuck in a kettle. Crews used pliers to release Daniel's hoof and left him with his owner," fire services tweeted.

A fire services representative said Daniel was not injured and was able to trot over to rejoin his fellow donkeys.