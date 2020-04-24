April 24 (UPI) -- A London man was in the midst of an attempt Friday to applaud for 24 consecutive hours to raise money for healthcare workers.

Jack Peagam said his fundraiser, which began Thursday at 8 p.m., was inspired by the Clap For Our Carers initiative, which encouraged Britons to weekly applaud healthcare workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peagam is taking the idea one step further by attempting to clap for 24 consecutive hours and raise money for National Health Service Charities Together.

The man initially started out livestreaming his attempt on YouTube, but due to technical problems switched to streaming on Facebook.

Peagam's fundraiser had less than $400 left to go toward his goal of raising $6,173, with more than four hours left to go in his applause-a-thon Friday.