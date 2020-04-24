April 24 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer called to a resident's home on a report of a wandering alligator ended up pulling the hissing reptile out from under a car in the home's driveway.

The Cape Coral Police Department shared video showing Sgt. Kurt Fundermark working to wrangle the alligator spotted at the Cape Coral home.

The footage shows Fundermark dragging the hissing alligator out from under a vehicle in the driveway of the home.

"It is just another day at the office," the department said.

It was unclear whether the alligator was released back into the wild or transferred to a facility.