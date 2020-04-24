April 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut said it took about 30 minutes of digging to rescue a small dog that ran under a porch and became stuck.

The Great Hill Hose Co. said units responded to a call for animal rescue shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday and they arrived to find a small dog stuck under the porch of a Seymour home.

The dog had run under the porch with its leash on and became stuck, firefighters said.

The crews started digging and were able to reach the dog in about 30 minutes.

The dog was not injured and was reunited with its owner.