April 24 (UPI) -- A boat traveling off the California coast encountered an unusual side-effect of bioluminescent waves -- glowing dolphins in the water.

Photographer Patrick Coyne, who captured video last week of unusually bright bioluminescent waves crashing on Newport Beach, was off-shore in the same area with Newport Coastal Adventure's Capt. Ryan Lawler on Thursday night when they spotted the dolphins.

Coyne captured video showing glowing dolphins just under the surface of the water. The video was posted to Newport Coastal Adventure's Facebook page.

The glowing effect is caused by bioluminescent algae in the water.