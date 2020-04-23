April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said an officer rescued a snake that was spotted slithering out from under the hood of a vehicle at a bank's drive-through window.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said Officer Rebecca Galeazzo of the Animal Enforcement Unit responded to the bank in Macon after a caller reported a snake slithering out from under the hood of a car.

The sheriff's office said the bank customer fled their vehicle and went inside the bank for help when they spotted the snake emerging.

Galeazzo said she was able to locate the reptile in the car door jamb and extract it without any injury to the creature.

The serpent, identified as a non-venomous eastern rat snake, was released back into the wild.