April 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon came to the rescue of a raccoon that wandered into a closed skate park and got trapped at the bottom of a ramp.

The Coos Bay Fire Department said firefighters responded to the Mingus Skate Park on Tuesday when a raccoon was reported stranded at the bottom of a ramp.

The firefighters lowered an aluminum ladder down the ramp and allowed the raccoon, which firefighters dubbed Woodrow, to climb to safety.

"Firefighters do not typically respond to non-emergency animal related calls as they can get out of many unusual situations, however Woodrow needed some assistance today," the department said.