A Delaware woman said running an errand for a neighbor led to her winning a $250,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- A Delaware woman said doing a favor for a neighbor paid off when she ended up winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot.

The 52-year-old Wilmington woman told Delaware Lottery officials she went to the Windsor Market as a favor for a neighbor.

"One of my neighbors who lives in my building and is a friend asked me to go to the store for them. While I was there, I figured I'd get a ticket or two for myself," the woman said.

She purchased two Money Frenzy scratch-off tickets, and one turned out to be a $250,000 winner.

"It was a total shock because I wasn't supposed to go to the store that day," the winner said.

The woman said she plans to put her money toward moving to a new home and buying a disability-accessible van.