April 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared a photo showing the aftermath of a bear breaking into an apparently unlocked pickup truck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a Twitter post the bear managed to force its way into the vehicle Tuesday night in Estes Park.

The extent of the damage to the truck's interior was unclear.

"Be sure to keep car doors and windows closed and locked if you park outside. Make sure there's nothing with an odor in your vehicle, including candy, gum, air fresheners, trash, sunscreen, lotions and lip balms," CPW said.