April 23 (UPI) -- A Nigerian hospital announced a 68-year-old woman has given birth to twins after three previous IVF procedures were unsuccessful.

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital announced Margaret Adenuga gave birth to a boy and a girl via caesarian section after 37 weeks of pregnancy.

The hospital said the babies were delivered April 14, but officials waited to announce the news to give the mother and newborns time to recuperate.

Adenuga's husband, Noah, 77, said the couple married in 1974 and have long aspired to have children, but three previous rounds of IVF treatments were unsuccessful.

Dr. Adeyemi Okunowo, who presided over the delivery, said a team of specialists was assembled to monitor the pregnancy and assist with the birth.

"As an elderly woman and a first-time mother, it was a high-risk pregnancy and also because she was going to have twins but we were able to manage her pregnancy to term," Okunowo told CNN.

A 73-year-old Indian woman who gave birth to twin girls in 2019 is believed to be the oldest person to carry a child to term.