April 22 (UPI) -- A flock of sheep descended on a McDonald's restaurant closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.

Andrew Thomas said he was leaving the Aldi store in Ebbw Vale on Saturday when he noticed the nearby McDonald's parking lot was full of sheep.

"Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale, Wales, are having McDonald's withdrawals," Thomas wrote in a Facebook post about the unusual scene.

Thomas said the fast-food restaurant had been closed due to COVID-19.

"I saw the sheep and took a pic to put on Facebook as a joke after everyone has been posting [about] cravings and withdrawals for McDonald's food," Thomas told CNN. "It's normal south Wales valley life to see sheep wandering down the streets of Ebbw Vale. Or even horses or cows."