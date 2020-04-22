April 22 (UPI) -- A Russian runner who spent nine months training for a now-canceled race tested his endurance in his home by running laps around his bed for a total distance of 62 miles

Dmitry Yakukhny of the Primorye region said he had been training for nine months to compete in a 155-mile race through the desert in Morocco, but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yakukhny said he decided to keep his skills sharp while in COVID-19 lockdown and ran laps around his bed for a total 62 miles, tracking his progress with a fitness bracelet.

Yakukhny, who gave hourly updates via Instagram live videos, said the run took 10 hours, 19 minutes.