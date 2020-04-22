Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were summoned to an old mine shaft to rescue an elk trapped about 30 feet down. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

April 22 (UPI) -- A Colorado hiker discovered an elk trapped in an old mine shaft and contacted authorities who were able to tranquilize and rescue the large animal.

Chere Waters of Creede said she was out for a walk Saturday in the Rio Grande Valley when she spotted the 250-pound cow elk trapped in a disused mine shaft.

Waters contacted the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, which alerted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to the plight of the elk.

Wildlife Officers Brent Woodward and Jeremy Gallegos responded to the scene with sheriff's office officials.

"When I got the call I was told that a deer was stuck in a hole," Woodward said. "But they thought the shaft was only about 10 feet deep. When I got there I could see it was an elk and it was probably 30 feet down."

Woodward tranquilized the elk with a dart and a truck was brought in with a winch and some straps to lift the elk to safety.

Rescuers estimated the animal may have been trapped for two or three days, but its injuries did not appear to be severe.

"When she stood up, she moved a few yards, turned and looked at us for a few seconds and then turned and trotted away. It was great that we could get her out alive," Woodward said.

Officials said they are trying to determine the ownership of the property so the mine shaft opening can be covered.