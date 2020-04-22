April 22 (UPI) -- Officials in a California city buried a popular skate park in sand to deter skateboarders from violating coronavirus lockdown orders, but the sand-covered park ended up attracting a new crowd: dirt bikers.

Conner Ericsson posted a video to YouTube showing how he and some friends visited Ralph's Skate Park in San Clemente to ride their dirt bikes across the 37 tons of sand dumped onto the park by city officials to prevent gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video shows Ericsson and his friends helping a group of skateboarders clear away some sand to use the park for its originally intended purpose.

"I think it's a big joke, these kids are cooped up inside their house and just want to go out and have some fun," Ericcson told KUSI-TV.