A British dance school is attempting a Guinness World Record with an online dance class planned for May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- A British dance school is aiming for a Guinness World Record by inviting people all over the world to participate in the world's largest online dance class.

Done For You Dance, the group that owns Elite Dance School in Bicester, England, said it is aiming to set a Guinness record for the most users to take an online Jazz dance lesson in 24 hours.

The attempt will take place May 6 with a YouTube class that will need to be viewed at least 2,000 times in 24 hours to qualify for the record, the dance school said.

The record attempt, timed to coincide with National Nurses Day, will raise money for the National Health Service.

"My pupils are really missing their dance classes due to the coronavirus lockdown. And I wanted to show our gratitude to the NHS so I thought about what challenge I could set to get them and other dancers involved in a joint experience." Done For You Dance owner Hayley Byrd told the Bicester Advertiser.

"A virtual dance class is fun and suitable for everyone to join in. We're asking for donations from participants and local businesses to help pay for the world record attempt and whatever else we raise on top will be donated to the NHS. So the more we raise, the better," she said.