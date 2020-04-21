April 21 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a red-tailed hawk that ended up stranded on a highway median with an injured wing.

The New York Police Department tweeted video Monday showing a masked officer working to carefully grab the hawk and place it into an animal carrier in the middle of a busy highway.

Police took the raptor to the Wild Bird Fund, where officials said it is being treated for a fractured wing.

"Rex is a juvenile red-tailed hawk who got into trouble and fractured a bone in his left wing. Our rehabbers not only splinted his wing, but they thoughtfully gave him a stylish matching splint wrap," the organization tweeted.