Restaurant chain Olive Garden is offering to edit together some faux-prom photos for high school seniors whose proms were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of Olive Garden

April 21 (UPI) -- Restaurant chain Olive Garden is helping out high school seniors whose proms were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering to simulate the experience with photo manipulation.

Oliver Garden announced seniors can upload photos of themselves and their dates or friends in prom attire and send them to the restaurant's Instagram and Twitter accounts, which will then edit the photos together with Olive Garden-themed backgrounds to simulate the prom photo experience.

The eatery is also offering downloadable patterns for a DIY pasta-themed Prom Court Crown and a line of Prom Breadstick Bouquet wrappers, which seniors can use to class out their faux-prom pics.

Olive Garden recommended seniors use pickup or delivery orders to get breadsticks to fill the bouquet holders, which bear slogans including "Breadstick Bae," "Prince of Parmesan" and "Most Saucy."

"We're un-canceling prom. Grab your breadsticks, text your date and DM us a photo of each of you for an #OliveGardenProm memory to last a lifetime," the chain said in its Instagram announcement.