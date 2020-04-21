An Australian woman said the lottery ticket that won her $1.7 million was at the bottom of her purse for four months before she discovered it was a big winner. Photo courtesy of The Lott

April 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said a lottery ticket she purchased in December spent four months at the bottom of her purse before she discovered it was a $1.7 million winner.

The Sydney woman told The Lott officials she bought a ticket for the Dec. 28 $30 Million Megadraw at Queens Square Newsagency in Sydney and put the ticket in her bag -- where it remained for months.

The woman said she was shocked when it occurred to her to check the ticket Monday and discovered it was a $1.7 million winner.

"That ticket has been in my handbag for the last four months," the woman said. "I just wasn't in a rush to check it and I just thought of it yesterday and decided to check it. I was in shock. I was so surprised."

The winner said she is planning to share the wealth.

"A friend bought me that ticket," she said, "So I will certainly be sharing some with them."

"But the rest I don't know! It's still in shock and it will take some time to figure out," she said. "I'm isolating at home at the moment so I will have plenty of time to think about it, but I know I will definitely be sharing it with my family."