April 21 (UPI) -- A bear that wandered into a Connecticut city's downtown was captured after paying a visit to a local fire station.

The Danbury Fire Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday the bear was spotted in the parking lot behind the station Monday.

"Yesterday was a bear of a day! While doing our morning station cleaning and equipment checks one of our firefighters spotted a bear in the lot behind our fire station," the post said.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton nicknamed the bruin "Dan Berry."

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police responded to the scene and the animal was captured after fleeing up a nearby tree.

DEEP said the bear, estimated to be about 15 months old, was relocated to a more suitable habitat.